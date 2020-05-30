The UNAM pointed out that in the same way, aggressions of psychological violence and towards children have increased 100 percent

With the COVID-19 and its implications have increased violence and inequality against women in areas such as justice and health, especially in vulnerable groups such as indigenous people, people with disabilities and migrants, he said Wendy Figueroa, director of the National Network of Shelters A.C.

In his participation in “El Aleph. Art and Science Festival. The Possibilities of Life: COVID-19 and its Effects ”, organized by the UNAM, indicated that “so far in the contingency in Mexico, the Network has constantly received calls from victims, many of them asking for advice on what to do and looking for solutions.”

“In this period we have made 19 rescues, which are not the same as income to a shelter, but actions in which women call us because they are beaten and it is the moment when they can escape. They seem few, but for us they are many, because in times without COVID-19 we make one rescue a month. Violence against them and coronavirus disease can only be reduced with solidarity participation, “he said.

In the same way, the psychological violence attacks and towards children; In addition, requests to reach shelters have increased 50 percent.

In her speech “The situation of women and the challenges that Mexico faces in the face of the double pandemic: COVID-19 and male violence,” she is also an adviser and counselor to the International Alliance of Women Leaders Equality pointed out that during the confinement, in 911 there have been 155 calls every hour for family violence or violence against women, and it is expected that when returning to daily activities, official complaints for this reason will increase considerably.

“To face this problem, not only do you need to call 911, but that men participate more in household activities and the authorities believe in complaints about family violence,” he stressed.

A graduate of UNAM, Wendy Figueroa said that although significant efforts have been made to combat this problem, there is a lack of a public policy that favors comprehensive, intersectoral and coordinated work.

“In view of this situation, the Network has called on institutions to attend COVID-19 and its social implications with a focus on human rights and interculturality, especially due to the gender impact it has brought ”, she said.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital