From north to south of the country, deaths and clashes between enforcement officers and environmental offenders are reported during the coronavirus crisis. In the Amazon, deforestation is expected to surpass a record reached in 2019.Amazon Forest conservation area in Rondônia, Guajará Mirim state park does not officially have an invasion area. On the contrary, theft of wood would have fallen 95% on the site since the reservation was decreed in 1989, according to information published by the State Secretariat for Environmental Development (Sedam).

The news coming from the region, however, is one of conflict and devastation. In the last operation to remove invaders, at the beginning of the week, an inspection team was “expelled” and threatened by the offenders. Cornered, in an attempt to find a safe exit through the forest, the agents had to spend the night in the forest.

This Wednesday morning (May 13), the team left the park. A video recorded by one of the invaders shows men behind the agents’ car, which was carrying two seized motorcycles. It is also possible to hear the voice of a woman, who screams when police officers fire rubber bullets to end the chase.

The city where the park is based, Nova Mamoré, 281 kilometers from the capital, Porto Velho, declared a state of public calamity due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the conservation unit, however, the health emergency does not inhibit the invaders: the forest is deforested, and land is divided into lots and sold for pasture and cattle, according to sources heard by DW Brasil who prefer not to identify themselves for security reasons .

Questioned by the report, Sedam and the State Military Police did not speak out.

This episode of violence is not an isolated case in the country. Not far from there, indigenous uru-eu-wau-wau ask for help to contain invasions in the land where they live. In April, professor and environmental agent Ari Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau was found dead, with strokes. The cause of death has not yet been clarified, complain family members.

“Deforestation, land grabbing and the murder of indigenous people have also increased. We ask the authorities to help us, to take quick action,” chief Awapy Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau tells DW Brasil.

Away from the Amazon, environmental offenders also leave a death trail. In early May, the confrontation with criminals during an operation against illegal mining in the Intervales state park, in Sete Barras, state of São Paulo, resulted in the death of Damião Cristino de Carvalho Junior, a watchdog from the Forestry Foundation.

“Crime shares characteristics common to the escalation of violence and destruction of natural resources that we also see from north to south of Brazil, from the Amazon to the Atlantic Forest”, says a note signed by the organizations Imaflora, Fundação SOS Mata Atlântica, Rede Pró-UC, TNC and WWF-Brasil.

“The speech and actions of the federal government strengthen the permissiveness of illegal invasions for clandestine activities, such as gold mining, which generate practically irreversible environmental impacts in areas designed to preserve the nature and well-being of the whole society”, declare the organizations .

Military strength and reaction

In this environment of escalating violence and destruction of the forest, 3,800 soldiers began to land in Porto Velho, Belém and Cuiabá to fight environmental crimes in the Amazon. This is the answer given by the Ministry of Defense, which named the operation, launched last Monday, Verde Brasil 2.

Phase 1 of the operation was inaugurated at the end of August 2019, at the height of the Amazon fires season, which yielded images of devastation that shocked the world. On that occasion, Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva said that President Jair Bolsonaro’s government acted quickly in combating the flames and that the situation was not “out of control”.

Despite the announced operations, what has been seen since then has been an increase in deforestation rates. From January to April this year, about 1,202 square kilometers of forest were cut, according to satellite measurements made by the Deter alert system of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe). The number represents a 55% increase over the same period last year and is the highest for the first four months of the year since 2015.

With extensive experience in combating illegal deforestation, the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) also continues to suffer attacks. Earlier this month, agents who acted in an action to combat illegal logging in the Cachoeira Seca Indigenous Land, in Altamira, Pará, were ambushed and beaten by loggers.

“It is undeniable that the current government’s anti-environmental discourse has compromised inspection. However, the attacks on Ibama came out of the speeches and now turn against not only the work of the institution, but against the physical integrity of the civil servants”, declared an agent of institution to DW Brasil, on condition of anonymity.

Since Bolsonaro took over the government, the agency has been losing autonomy and suffering punishment. At Ibama and ICMBio, career employees in management positions are gradually replaced by military personnel, who are appointed to various positions within the institutes. This was the case, for example, with the Environmental Protection Directorate, responsible for all federal environmental inspection in Brazil.

Recently, after an operation to combat illegal mining to protect indigenous people from the coronavirus, the government exonerated the entire Ibama federal environmental inspection summit: director, general coordinator and environmental inspection coordinator.

“The feeling we have, we, activists and also public servants, is that the State will not defend those who oppose and denounce the crimes”, says Danicley de Aguiar, of the Amazon campaign of Greenpeace. “Crime is not being fought. The leniency against organized crime is impressive. There is a whole complacency from the federal government. The truth is that the government has no sovereignty in the Amazon. Organized crime rules,” he says.

The expectation for November, when Inpe usually discloses the annual deforestation rate, is another blow. The index, which considers the period between August 1 and July 31 of the following year, should surpass the mark of 2019, which reached the record of forest destruction of the decade, with 9,762 km² of devastation.

