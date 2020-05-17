The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, reported that the worsening violence and crisis caused by COVID-19 are causing thousands of people to flee from their homes in Central America and creating a crisis of displacement in the region.

Until the end of last year, the increase in violence and instability displaced some 720,000 people in the region, half of them within their own countries.

Also read: El Salvador: Bukele ignores Assembly and extends state of emergency

UNHCR reports that Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, the most affected countries, are locked in a chronic vicious circle of violence, poverty and the difficulties that the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

The agency has found that crime, something endemic in the region, has escalated in times of coronavirus.

According to UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic, despite the confinements related to the pandemic, criminal groups are taking advantage of the situation to reinforce their control of the communities.

“This includes the increase in extortion, drug trafficking and sexual and gender violence, and the use of enforced disappearances, murders, and death threats for those who resist.”

He added that “movement restrictions make it difficult to obtain protection for those who need help, and those who must flee to save their lives run into greater obstacles to finding safety.”

In addition to the constant threats to their lives, quarantines are destroying livelihoods, making it difficult for people to earn a living and feed their families, Mahecic said.

Also read: USA: Arthur forms, the first tropical storm of the season

Access to basic services such as health care and clean water is also limited.

“In these extreme circumstances, there are people who resort to negative mechanisms, such as sex work, which puts them at greater risk, both in terms of health and exposure to violence and exploitation of gangs,” the spokesperson explained.

UNHCR reports that local community leaders expect a rapid increase in displacement as soon as the restrictive measures are lifted.

The agency said it is working with authorities and partners in Honduras and El Salvador to protect people facing threats and violence.