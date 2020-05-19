The Minister of the Interior indicated that it has not been possible to eliminate the inequality between women and men.

The Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, acknowledged that violence against women is still present and it has not been possible to eliminate inequality between men and women either.

During the forum Prevenir es Convivir, organized by the National Institute for Federalism and Municipal Development, he explained that, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), there is a 30 percent remuneration for women in difference with men.

“This labor inequality also causes an unequal distribution of these domestic chores and we have to advocate for this equitable distribution of parental care, but it is still a long way from achieving recognition of these rights and women’s freedoms on these issues because it has not ended ”Sánchez Cordero expressed.

He added that a pending debt is to incorporate women into economic development in equal circumstances, with equality of work and benefits.

Likewise, the head of the Interior acknowledged that 80 percent of the cases that the Justice System Strengthening Unit has are of women deprived of their liberty who have not had fair trials, some of them imprisoned because they have decided to abort or because the It has been in a natural way.

“We have to improve the system of procurement and justice delivery. We have to design mechanisms and generate actions that in the short term break these power asymmetries, these prejudices that are reproduced in violence against women, ”she declared.

Sánchez Cordero also pointed out that the pandemic put on the table that men and women are equal not only before the law, but in society, in the family, and they have to share tasks.

He added that, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), girls dropping out of school, due to the issue of care and the issue of work and precarious situation of families, has led women to leave These works outside the house and it has been especially the adolescents who take care of the issue of care. (Ntx.)