Violators restart community work in the Historic Center of CDMX

MEXICO CITY. The Historic Center of Mexico City again has a squad of citizens who help with the cleaning of public spaces or with the application of sanitary measures to avoid contagion of covid-19, like the cast of sanitizing gel.

These are offenders of the Civic Culture Law or Traffic Regulations who have already returned to comply with their sanctions with community work in the downtown area of ​​the city, after for several months there was a suspension of the service due to preventive isolation due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

Between April 27 and June 1, 76 offenders of the Civic Culture LawFor misdemeanors such as carrying out informal commerce on public roads, making fliers, urinating in the street or committing harassment, they carried out community work during four-hour shifts.

Among the tasks carried out were cleaning of green areas, corridors, walkways and drains; watering planters, sweeping squares, cleaning Metrobús stops, among other activities.

They have cleaned public spaces such as Plaza Loreto, Plaza Vizcainas, Plaza Santísima and Plaza de la Conchita. Last Tuesday, the community work was carried out in the Plaza Pino Suárez.

ALSO PHOTO-CIVIC

In the group of offending citizens who carry out community work in the Historic Center there are also drivers who violate the Traffic Regulations and who are sanctioned by the Fotocívicas program.

Between May 3 and June 5, 78 drivers fulfilled their sanctions with community work, in this case, distributing antibacterial gel on streets such as Francisco I. Madero and its crosses with the Plaza de la Constitución, Palma, Isabel la Católica, Bolívar and Eje Central.

And also on September 16, at its intersections with February 5 and Eje Central.

People who violate the norm and whose sanction is community work have carried out different cleaning actions, maintenance of green areas in squares of the Historic Center and with the purpose, also, of raising awareness of the preservation of our heritage ”, said Dunia Ludlow , holder of the Historic Center Authority.

* In the following link you will find the latest news