Mexico City.- Deputies of the National Action Party (PAN) announced the formation of a front against disappearances, abuses and outrages against indigenous women, a matter of which they assure, nobody speaks or reports and the federal government hides.

According to the National Coordination of Indigenous Women, this phenomenon has been triggered over the past month by confinement in communities of Quintana Roo, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Michoacán and the State of Mexico.

In this context, the deputy Iván Rodríguez Rivera, reproached that Mexico still does not have an agenda on the matter with an ethnic perspective, and demanded, along with his fellow caucuses, to raise to Phase III alerts on gender violence against indigenous women.

The legislator said that indigenous women have been relegated from the public agenda and the 2020 Budget, and assured that the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples has “locked” resources with the argument of making “reservations” to help confront COVID-19. at the national level.

Rodríguez Rivera warned that the houses of indigenous women need public financing to curb violence in communities during confinement.

“Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero, we are calling to free those resources and give indigenous women a decent life, in addition to the possibility of being free from attacks. We do not need more red notes on deaths or outrages against them, the newspaper is also a victim of trafficking, but no one finds out, “said the legislator.

The federal deputy stressed that these women, being locked up and with limited resources, are susceptible to aggression and in their attempt to denounce, they come across closed spaces due to the lack of liquidity from the Federation.