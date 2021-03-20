Violation of human rights and without freedom, thus submitting the protocol to ‘royals’

In late 2019, Robert finished writing a chapter for his book that explores how restrictions imposed by members of the royal family could be interpreted as violations of his own human rights.

“I wrote that it is very surprising, given the loss of freedom, that none of the lesser royalty has chosen not to participate,” he said in a phone call, according to the magazine. Vanity Fair Spain.

Kate, Prince Louis, William, Harry, Meghan, Prince Charles, Camilla and little Charlotte.

(Shutterstock)



“At the time I wrote that chapter, it was towards the end of 2019 and you know what happened three months later,” Hazell added.

When Prince Harry told Oprah that his brother , Prince William and his father, Prince Charles were “trapped” within the monarchy, Robert was not surprised: “The members of the royalty have no freedom of expression and the rest accept it. He was right when he described the other members of the royal family as trapped, they are trapped in a system that allows them very little freedom. “