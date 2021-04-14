Viola Davis says Chadwick Boseman wasn’t interested in being a movie star

Chadwick Boseman had a relatively short film career with only fifteen films that died prematurely because of colon cancer. Four of them are from the MCU and are why most people know him. One great truth about Marvel movies is that they are box office record-breaking monsters that garner applause from both critics and audiences. For the same reason, in our minds they are linked to the world of blockbusters and stars who earn large amounts of money. The latter is the fault of the absurd salaries that Robert Downey Jr. received, although it was not the case of all the actors in this cinematographic universe.

For this reason, there has been one who assumes that the late actor was more interested in money than in anything else. In other words, those people are convinced that he was interested in the fame and fortune that comes from being a blockbuster actor rather than the great drama. There are people who think that to be a true actor you have to be in pure auteur cinema. There is no real reason for that to be true.

Viola Davis recently had a conversation with Oprah Winfrey. People has an exclusive clip of it in which we can see her talk about her co-star’s integrity as a person in La Madre del Blues – 100%. He also mentions that the important thing for him was art and not fame:

What I’m going to remember about his legacy is his integrity, and I know people say that a lot. I know that people say that lightly the same way they say the word bright. But there isn’t much integrity out there. I think it takes a lot of courage to be authentic. As they say ‘bravery is only fear said with prayers’. I just feel like he wasn’t as interested in being a movie star as he was in being a great artist.

She is not the only one who has spoken of the impression that sharing a scene with the late actor generated on her. In a recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Brühl spoke of the scene he shared with the actor in Captain America: Civil War – 90% and how impressed they were with their stage presence. In addition, he also mentioned the impact that his sudden death caused him:

I was amazed at how deeply moved I was. I only had one scene with him, but that day he really left a strong impression on me because I was blown away by the talent, aura and personality of that man. He was bold, brave, charismatic, and intense. His performance was absolutely fascinating. So it was a huge loss, not just for the MCU, but for the entire movie world. He was mesmerizing. It was wonderful. So it’s very sad.

Also Lupita Nyong’o recently spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about the fact that she still has not been able to accept her death and that she is sure Ryan Coogler is going to honor her legacy with the Black Panther sequel – 90%.

It is still very hard for me to accept his passing. Your leadership. He starred in the movie with so much compassion and only with his presence. When Chadwick came to the set, he was present and brought his whole being to the movie. And he was so humble too. His leadership is going to be missed. I am completely sure that he would have wanted us to do this and I feel that what [el director] Ryan Coogler has planned to honor him [Chadwick Boseman] and his legacy. So it feels good to go back.

Due to his nomination for the Oscar for Best Actor, it is very likely that in the coming days more people from the industry will talk about their experience working with him and his legacy.

