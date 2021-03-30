Vinterberg. Mikkelsen. Lindholm. Spanish trailer for ‘Another Round’

There is a theory that we should be born with a small amount of alcohol in our blood, and that a slight drunkenness opens our minds to the world around us, diminishing our problems and increasing our creativity. Encouraged by that theory, Martin and three of his friends, all tired high school teachers, embark on an experiment to maintain a constant level of alcohol intoxication throughout their workday.

If Churchill won World War II groggy from alcohol, who knows what a few drinks will do for them and their students?

BTEAM Pictures presents the Spanish trailer and poster of what we will know here as’Another round‘, the new collaboration between director Thomas Vinterberg, actor Mads Mikkelsen and screenwriter Tobias Lindholm after’ The Hunt ‘in 2012.

Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe and Magnus Millang are the other three teachers in this Oscar-nominated film. A powerful and emotional reflection on the effects and consequences of alcohol consumption in the lives of people who finally reach Spanish cinemas, it was about time, on April 9.

