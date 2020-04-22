The Secretariat for Agricultural Policy of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) published Ordinance No. 6, which establishes a change in the criteria for verification of loss in the Guarantee-Crop Program, in the 2019/2020 harvest, during the state of public calamity due to the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

Exceptionally, the analysis of the verification of losses for the 2019/2020 crop of Garantia-Safra will be modified, depending on the state of public calamity resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), which imposes difficulties in the mobility of technicians in the states to carry out the assessment of on-site production on the properties.

In view of this, in this harvest, the verification of losses in the Guarantee-Harvest program will analyze the water penalty indexes calculated by the National Meteorological Institute (Inmet), the Water Supply Index for Plant Growth at the National Center for Monitoring and Natural Disaster Alerts. (Cemaden) or the survey of the Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). If only one of these indexes shows a loss equal to or greater than 50% of production, the municipality will have the benefit made available. Sampling reports of on-site visits will not be required.

This methodology will be used only for the municipalities in which the harvest takes place in the period of calamity due to Covid-19.

Vintage Guarantee

The Guarantee-Safra aims to ensure food security for family farmers subject to crop loss, as they live in regions that are systematically drought or flooded. Farmers who have an area between 0.6 hectares to 5 hectares of corn, beans, cassava, rice or cotton are entitled to join, with a monthly family income of up to one and a half minimum wages. To be entitled to the benefit, farmers must observe whether the municipality has experienced severe losses of production equal to or greater than 50%.

The loss assessment ordinances informing the benefited municipalities are published monthly in Map ordinances in the period after the harvest. The Guarantee-Safra provides for the transfer of R $ 850, divided into five installments of R $ 170. The Guarantee-Safra benefit is made available according to the payment schedule of social benefits.

AgroclimatePRO

Agro doesn’t stop! Agr AgroclimaPRO, a CLIMATEMPO product is the best Agrometeorology tool on the market. With it it is possible to monitor the soil moisture index and the rain forecast for your farm and region!

Much more information for you to make the best decisions and ensure more profitability for your crop. 📢‼ Interested to contact by whatsapp ⏩ https://wa.me/5511942165132

See too:

Forecast Brazil – Dry air persists in the center-south of the country