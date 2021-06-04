Vintage electric motorcycles: the new trend

The “retro” is cool And it shows that in recent years a large number of well-known motorcycle brands have brought out or better said, revived old icons. But the thing is not there, we also see how new manufacturers have emerged that focus their products on reviving that classic style as well as companies dedicated to retrofitting have appeared. As the issue of electric motorcycles is working well, the rise of these companies has been fostered.

In Spain we can find some startups dedicated to manufacturing electric motorcycles both vintage and modern. To name a few, we have OX Riders, Next Electric Motors, Silence and Velca.

It is undeniable to see the advantages that an electric motorcycle equivalent to a 50cc or 125cc has in urban mobility, especially in the workplace. This is where I think many people are seeing the virtue of these motorcycles, since it allows them to travel to the office in a less expensive way. As a general rule, this type of motorcycle allow you to remove the battery or batteries in an easy way to be able to charge them in the same office, to this is added the fact that the issue of autonomy is usually around 100kms so you don’t even have to charge it at home.

We can charge it while we work and enjoy after the maximum of its autonomy.

Today I want to take a look at one of the aforementioned brands. Velca is a Spanish company that manufactures electric scooters for city use. This company is based in Madrid, with its factory in Coslada, and the idea that ignited the spark of this fire was that in large cities there were then companies dedicated to motosharing, but the market niche for sale to the public was very little exploited.

This company currently has 3 models, two equivalent to 50cc and one equivalent to 125cc and it is the latter that we will pay a little more attention to these next few days. La Tramontana S.

The Tramontana S draws a lot of attention thanks to its design to 50’s scooter styleIt is this retro design that, mixed with its electrical character, makes the model very interesting as a purchase option since it mixes the electrical efficiency part with a very picturesque style. At least on paper this bike looks very good.