Apple computers are, like iPhone, premium products of the company, which have a large number of users, and which also use your own operating system: macOS, which, for many, is much better than Windows, and for many others the opposite.

The American company, like any other, tends to renew its range of products from time to time, and as a new Macbook or iMac comes out, there are some of the older ones. become classified by Apple itself as “obsolete” or “vintage”, and today we are going to talk a little about this division.

“Vintage” and “obsolete” products, this is how Apple catalogs some of its computers

Apple uses different names for what we call old products, which no longer have support, or have it with certain limitations. And this is something that, in our opinion, is positive when it comes to Users identify whether their device is protected by the company or not.

According to Apple itself on its website, there is a division between vintage and obsolete products, which is articulated as follows:

Vintage products are those that have not been sold for more than 5 and less than 7 years. Legacy Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod and Apple TV products continue to receive hardware services from Apple service providers, including Apple retail stores, subject to inventory availability or as required by law.

Obsolete products are those whose sales were suspended more than 7 years ago. Monster brand Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased. Apple has discontinued all hardware services for outdated products, with no exceptions. Service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

IPhone, iPad, iPod, or Mac owners can obtain assistance and repairs from Apple or its partners for 5 years after the terminal is no longer sold – or more if required by law.

Apple offers a very good after-sales service on its products, but everything has an end, and there are devices that, As all brands do, there comes a time when the company offers no further guarantee to that device. And now, the time has come to move to the list of vintage products, it has now arrived at the 2014 Macbook Air.

However, that a terminal happens to be in one of these lists does not imply that they are bad devices today, since thanks to the great durability that Apple computers have, there are people who continue to operate even with 2011 or 2012 models. This cataloging does not have functional implications, but simply, these products go into a state in which Apple does not offer a guarantee as such, but rather hardware services by Apple’s service providers.

