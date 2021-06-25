Vinokurov removed from the Astana sports management, which he created in 2006

06/24/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

Kazakh Alexander Vinokurov was removed from the Astana team’s sports leadership, which he created in 2006, two days before the start of the Tour de France.

The decision about the charismatic director, one of the most well-known faces of the cycling caravan, was confirmed by Astana himself, who cited “personal reasons”.

In a statement, he specified that Vinokurov He is still part of the team, although he will not take care of the sports field.

According to the newspaper L’Équipe, which had advanced the news, the Kazakh’s lawyers have already begun to work for him to be reinstated, since they deny the motives advanced by the management.

The output of Vinokurov coincides with the arrival of a new sponsor, Premier Tech, and a new administrator, Yana seel, Kazakh installed in Belgium.

Relations with the 2012 Olympic champion have been tense in recent months and have resulted in the dismissal of some technicians very close to Vinokurov, What Alexandre Shefer Y Dimitri Sedun.

The Italian Giuseppe Martinelli and the canadian Steve Bauer They will lead the team on the Tour, where they come with the intention of winning stages with the Danish Jakob Fuglsang, the Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko and the spanish Alex aramburu, Omar friar Y Ion Izaguirre.