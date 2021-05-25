Vinny Castilla and LaTroy Hawkins will be the leaders of the Game of Future Stars

According to an official statement, made by the MLB on the afternoon of this Tuesday, it was announced that the Mexican Vinny Castilla will be the leader of the National League, against LaTroy Hawkins of the American league, Facing the Future Stars Game between minor league players.

The confirmation of the leaders for the party of the Future Stars, among the different prospects of the MLB in Minor Leagues, it was made through the official twitter page of the MLB in Spanish, Las Mayores, where the arrival of Vinny Castilla as head of the National League, while LaTroy Hawkins by the American League.

It should be noted that the party of The Future Stars It will be taking place for the next day 11 of July, this as part of the weekend of the star that will be hosted by the stadium Coors Field in the city of Colorado, where the All-Star Game of MLB and home run festival.

Both the mexican Vinny Castilla, like the American LaTroy Howkins, posed for the ranks of the Colorado Rockies in their years as players in the MLB, par that now returns to Colorado as leaders of the peculiar Future Stars Games, which would be held again after a hiatus in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Add: Previously the Future Stars Games were made between prospects from the United States against another group as part of El Mundo, which changed from 2019 to being the National League against the American League, the same competition that takes place in the All-Star Game of MLB.