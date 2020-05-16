This Saturday, 16, the death of singer Ronnie James Dio turned ten years old. As a way to celebrate the musician’s memory, the American drummer brothers Vinny and Carmine Appice recorded – in quarantine – and released a new version of Monster and Heroes, a song in honor of Dio, who was one of the main names in heavy metal.

“Dio was a great metal singer with a soul, he could sing anything,” he said in an interview with state Carmine Appice, who composed the song in 2010, shortly after Dio’s death. “Now that we are in lockdown, we decided to record a new version, with each one in his home, to honor the ten years since Dio left,” added the musician.

Her brother, Vinny Appice, who played alongside Dio from 1980 to 1998 and from 2006 to 2010, recalled his relationship with the singer: “I miss music and friendship. We created a lot together and it was a lot of fun to compose something with him and then hear that powerful voice. It was an incredible experience. We had a great friendship. “

Dio (whose given name was Ronald James Padavona) had a meteoric rise, passing through several groups at the beginning of his career.

He started to attract attention with his powerful voice in the late 1960s, in blues bands, but it was before the Elf that he entered the heavy rock scene for good. In 1975, guitarist Ritchie Blackmore left Deep Purple to form Rainbow alongside him. When Ozzy Osbourne split from Black Sabbath in 1979, it was Dio who took over the vocals of the band that practically created heavy metal.

In 1982, Dio and Vinny Appice left Sabbath to record Holy Diver, still one of the defining albums of metal sounds today.

Dio remained almost exclusively dedicated to his solo career until 2006, when he founded Heaven and Hell, a kind of reincarnation of Black Sabbath, where he acted until his death, in 2010, due to cancer.

As a tribute to Dio’s career, brothers Vinny and Carmine, who have a band together, Appice, re-recorded the song Monsters and Heroes. The lyrics refer to several songs that marked the metal in Dio’s voice, such as Holy Diver, Sacred Heart, The Man on the Silver Mountain and Rainbow in the Dark. The track goes directly to Dio, stating: “You are the man on the mountain / Who razed the world with your music / and raised spirits with your magic”. Through the combination of verses from Dio’s best-known lyrics, the brothers take a tour of the highlights of his career.

Carmine, who collaborated with Jeff Beck, Ozzy Osbourne and Rod Stewart, compared Dio to other vocalists: “He had a very own sound, just like Rod, which many singers copied. Many used Dio as a mentor. He had a powerful voice. Rod’s voice seemed strong, but it was actually soft. Ozzy is a great singer, very stylized. As soon as you hear him, you know it’s him, he’s a totally different type of singer. In the case of Rod and Dio, they were also great lyricists. “

In the ten years that separate us from Dio’s death, a lot has changed in the world. For Vinny, who maintained a close relationship with the musician, he would be amazed to see the world today. “I think Ronnie would be surprised at how rock in general and specifically his songs have stood the test of time, and seem to be gaining popularity in recent years with a new generation of fans. The world itself would surprise you with politics, wars, society and technology. Today music can be created, recorded and shared much more easily “, reflected the drummer. “Listening to him inspires me to play better and better.”

Check out the video tribute to Monsters and Heroes, by Carmine and Vinny Appice, for Dio:

