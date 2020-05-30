The good news for the business of Cooperativa Vinícola Garibaldi comes from abroad. While the domestic market is slowing down as a result of the pandemic and its effects on the economy, international sales are yielding a harvest of important achievements.

As a result of a project created with planning and constantly developed over the last two years, Cooperativa Vinícola Garibaldi will embark in the next few days loads that exceed the total of 15 thousand bottles abroad. More than commercial transactions, business is an important milestone in the opening of new market frontiers.

The largest order is aimed at Japan, the nation that receives the brand’s products for the first time – in all, there will be 4200 bottles of Moscatel Rosé and another 1100 of whole juice. Another country with which the Cooperativa Vinícola Garibaldi opens a commercial relationship is Taiwan, with 500 bottles of sparkling wine.

Remittances abroad also include partners already traditional to the cooperative. Nigeria is importing 3000 bottles of Moscatel Rosé and Moscatel Branco. For China, 2880 bottles of sparkling wine will be shipped, while for Canada there will be 2700 bottles of whole juice and 750 bottles of biodynamic juice. And it is for the Canadian market that, soon, the winery will also expand its sales. The cooperative has already scheduled a shipment of sparkling wines from the Garibaldi line to be sent to the province of Saskatchewan, in central-western Canada.

Until May this year, the volume of exports recorded by Cooperativa Vinícola Garibaldi is already 270% higher than the total registered in 2019.

