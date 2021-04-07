Vinícius, patience and satisfaction of the one who laughs the last

“So yes”, more than one Real Madrid player must have thought in the midst of the joy of seeing that, finally, Vinícius was crowned in a night of European glory one of those that in spring have forged the greatness of Real Madrid throughout history.

The Brazilian signed a double against Liverpool in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Two goals in response to memes and laughter. A blow on the table against a great at the most necessary moment. Vini, who despite the ‘oops’ caused since he wears the white shirt has never completely despaired the fans, who has always kept an extra dose of faith, suddenly became great.

The first of his goals, after a alien pass by Toni Kroos, opened the scoring in the impeccable first part of Zidane’s against the whole of the city of the Beatles.

The second, already in the second and after Salah’s 2-1, gave the tranquility and a giant step to reach the semifinals. In both goals he wasted Vini quality, with great control in the initial and a millimeter shot that caressed the stick as it slipped into Alisson’s goal in which he closed the scoreboard.

At 20 years and 268 days old, Vinícius is the second youngest player in Real Madrid history to score a goal in a Champions League tie. Ahead, a certain Raúl.

The end of memes?

The chosen MVP of the game against Liverpool has carried with him the sanbenito of not having a goal since he arrived at Real Madrid. And, the truth is that it is no lie.

Whether due to lack of confidence, experience or a need to improve technique, not quality, Vinícius’s love affair with the goal has been that impossible love that wants to be with you but when push comes to shove, never leaves its partner. Now, despite his stellar night, he has only scored six goals this season, but it may be the beginning of a great friendship.

Between rebounding goals and absurd definition errors after getting everything rightIt cannot be forgotten that the Brazilian has earned that Madridistas cover their eyes every time he stands in front of the rival goalkeeper.

But this Tuesday before Klopp’s, he made obsolete the memes that were born on social networks to exalt his failures. It is what has the patience, continuous work and determination to end up laughing last. And, of course, laugh better.