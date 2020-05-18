Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo participated in a brief live broadcast in a partnership between Real Madrid and the TV channel Movistar, and both young Brazilians answered several questions sent by Spanish club fans. The two commented mainly on adapting to the club, the main moments in their career and inspirations in the club.

Rodrygo said he is managing to live in Madrid without any problems. “I spoke with you (Vinícius Júnior) before coming and you and already gave me a lot of advice so that I would like everything when I arrived. In addition, São Paulo is very similar to Madrid. I got used to everything, just the beach is missing. But it’s very similar and I got used to it very fast and I’m really enjoying it “, commented the former Santos player. “Adapting to a good thing is always easier,” said the former Flamengo.

“It is a very big responsibility, but in Brazil we suffer more. We arrived with a bigger baggage and with the Brazilians in the squad that can help. That made it a lot easier, but the responsibility is great for every player who plays for Real Madrid,” said Vinícius too,

The two were asked which goal would have changed their lives. “I think he was the first as a professional, even if he was not here at Real Madrid. He always has that anxiety to do the first and when he succeeds it gives a lot of confidence,” said Rodrygo. “The first is a relief,” agreed Vinícius.

Vinícius also spoke about the goal he scored against Barcelona in the last classic between the two teams. “We always dream and work for that moment to come, and I was very happy to score that goal. Not only because it is against Barcelona, ​​but because I am playing with Real Madrid at the Bernabéu it is always special, and in the classic every time more. “, reported.

Both young men cited Ronaldo as the Brazilian player they liked most in the history of the Spanish club, and elected Sergio Ramos and Marcelo as inspirations in the current squad. In addition, they stated that there are no interesting nicknames among the team’s players, and that even if there were, they wouldn’t say.

