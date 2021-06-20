Vinicius Jr., last in line

06/20/2021

Act. At 10:25 CEST

Neymar Jr., Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Gabigol, Everton Cebolinha, Roberto Firmino … and then Vinicius Jr. appears The Real Madrid player is for Tite, the Brazilian coach, the last option to choose from the seven he has for the taque of the Seleçao.

The Madrid winger was called up to play the last two games of the South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 and was included in the list to play the Copa América. He has been focused for almost a month and has only participated in one of the four possible games. It was in the debut of the continental tournament, in Brasilia, against Venezuela. He jumped onto the pitch in the 64th minute, when Neymar Jr. had just made it 2-0 in a game that ended 3-0 with a last goal from the belly of Gabigol, the Flamengo striker. His performance disappointed.

A DECORATIVE FIGURE

The ostracism of Vinicius draws powerfully attention. Brazil has played games in which it has clearly gone on the attack and does not count as a resource. Canarinha was choked by Ecuador, in the World Cup qualifying match played in Porto Alegre, and could only break the wall of La Tri in the last half now. With a close rival, Tite changed the dynamics with Gabriel Jesus Y Roberto Firmino (which is far from its prime of form). He would end up winning 2-0 The Madrid footballer would not go out in Asunción four days later either. The five-time world champion won 0-2 and they played, between starters and substitutes, six forwards … they only stayed on the bench Vinicius.

In the Copa América, the same dynamic continues. In the last match, against Peru, which ended with a 4-0 Brazilian win, Tite A team B was brought out. History repeated itself, in a game well aimed at Canarinho interests, six of the seven forwards acted. Short Vinicius Jr.

NO OLYMPIC GAMES

Vinicius Jr. could have gotten out of his absolutely residual role in the main Seleçao by going to the Olympics. The technician, André Jardine, I was counting on him and his teammate, Rodrygo. However, Madrid has been irreducible with the CBF and neither of the two extremes will go to Tokyo 2021, where Brazil defends the gold won in Maracana, in Rio 2016.

If Vini does not improve his performances at Madrid, he has a blurred future at Canarinha, since a Tite He really likes two footballers who will be in the Olympics: Antony, the Ajax winger emerged in Sao Paulo, and Peter, Flamengo’s center forward (although his club doesn’t want to give him permission to go to Tokyo). Depending on the performance of both, the coach could reward them by including them in his next call.