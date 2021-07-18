Vinicius, disappointed with Madrid

Vinicius disappointed with the attitude of his club .

Negotiations between Real Madrid and Manchester United continue for the sale of Raphäel Varane. Right now, the center-back is closer to Manchester than to Madrid, so everything indicates that it will end up heading to England.

It has been in these negotiations where the white club has offered another of its players to the ‘red devils’: Vinícius Jr. As reported by the British newspaper The Mirror, Real Madrid would have put the Brazilian forward’s name on the Manchester United table. For the moment, the main problem with this operation is the price. The English team, according to the aforementioned media, would be more willing to get a loan from Vinícius with a call option

The whites hope to obtain a sale for the Brazilian that is around 70 million euros, with the clear objective of reducing costs and having the capital to face the most desired signing: Kylian Mbappé. From Manchester they find the appraisal high and it is an unaffordable amount, even more so, considering that they have already closed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in exchange for 85 million euros. In addition to the incorporation of Varane, which will also mean a large outlay for United’s economy.

And apart from the money necessary to assume the signing of Mbappé, Madrid needs to get players to occupy a non-community place. More specifically you need to get two, and these can be: Bale, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Militao.

As The Mirror points out, Vinícius would be disappointed with the attitude of Real Madrid due to their intention to place it on the market, given that Carlo Ancelotti wanted to retain it.

