Sports Writing, May 1 . .- The Brazilian Marcelo, second captain of Real Madrid, praised the soccer virtues of his teammates and compatriots Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, said that “their time will come” and revealed that he advises them that when they enter the Give the ball to the Frenchman Karim Benzema.

“Vinicius is a total blast, he has an incredible dribble, you can see that he comes from futsal, with speed, and the ball always has him stuck. It reminds me of Robinho, but he has more speed,” he analyzed.

“Rodrygo is calm, always calm, it seems that he has been playing for ten years, he is intelligent. I tell you both, calm down, your time will come, now give the ball to Benzema, who scores goals, and that’s it,” he joked with the former player. Italian Fabio Cannavaro, who also played for Real Madrid, in a live on Instagram.

The two remembered a legend with whom they shared costumes: Roberto Carlos.

“Whenever I talk to Roberto Carlos, I still get very nervous,” confessed Marcelo. “He is my idol. Ever since I started playing futsal, I paid a lot of attention to him. I was thinking, how can he go up and down so often,” he added.

Marcelo told Cannavaro how he has faced confinement in Madrid due to the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulties the city is going through.

“I only go out once a day with my four dogs. People here are respecting him a lot, but it has been very hard. Unfortunately, there are many deaths. You have to stay home, now go out a little at the hours they leave. people did not expect it to be so hard. The world has stopped and the moment is very hard, but staying at home I have seen things that I can do, be more with my family, read books and do meditation, that never in my life had I done, “he noted.

Because of how active he is, he recognized that standing is the worst thing and that is why it has been good for him to start meditation exercises.

“I don’t stop for a minute, I’m always racing. I try to stop for a few minutes to think and relax. It’s difficult for me because I can’t stand,” he stressed.

