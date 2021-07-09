Vini, a mini developed by powerflex

Powerflex, British specialist in automotive suspension assemblies, presents at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2021, its project Vini, a Mini V8 that took four years to build.

The Vini uses BMW’s 4.0-liter S65 V8 engine, which generates 414 horsepower and found in the F80 generation M3 sports car.. Unsurprisingly, installing a longitudinal V8 engine in a chassis designed for a four-cylinder cross-mill was not easy.

Gallery: More details of the Vini V8, a Mini modified by Powerflex.

To accommodate the new configuration, they reinforced and reworked the entire floor plate and bulkhead. In addition, the engine and rear differential were located on the frames of a Subaru Impreza STI; all assembled and fitted with Powerflex polyurethane bushings. The McPherson struts were also custom made.

The best of all was that modifications were made without altering the exterior design of the Mini Cooper, except for some widened fenders and the ‘redesign’ of the emblem, which now says Vini.

The cabin includes modifications in its aesthetics. For example, it has new embroidered logos, seat belts, Scottish cloth upholstery, Cobra competition seats, carbon fiber racing wheel and Alcantara grips, plus carbon fiber inserts on the dash and M Power gear lever, among others. other minutiae. With all its novelties, the Vini V8 tips the balance at 1,300 kilograms.

Photos: The Powerflex Vini is being unveiled at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Other firms that were part of this project belong to the UK Performance Automotive Aftermarket association., comprised of ED Motorsport, Litchfield Motors, Alcon, Tilton Engineering, Bilstein UK, Forge Motorsport, Goodridge, Aero Tec Laboratories (ATL), ITG, Cobra Seats, Lifeline, Racelogic, Syvecs, AiM Tech and Braid.

