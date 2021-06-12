Vincic will coach Spain-Sweden – AS.com

Slovenian Slavko Vincic has been appointed to lead the Spain-Sweden meeting this Monday, corresponding to the first day of group E of Euro 2020.

Vincic will be assisted on the wings by Tomas Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic and the fourth official will be Italian Davide Massa.

The match will take place from 9:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT) at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

The Villarreal players summoned by Luis Enrique Martínez will meet the Slovenian referee again. He led the second leg of the Europa League semi-final at Arsenal and was the fourth referee in the final in Gdansk (Poland) that they won in the penalty shoot-out against Manchester United.

Apart from directing other Spanish teams such as Seville or Valencia, refereed a 2-2 by Spain against Colombia in a friendly played in Murcia on June 7, 2017, in which Álvaro Morata signed the final tables shortly after the end.

That day, players such as César Azpilicueta, Koke Resurrección and Jordi Alba were headlines in La Roja, and Álvaro Morata entered in the 56th minute. Among those currently called up by Luis Enrique were also Thiago Alcantara and Sergio Busquets, who did not play for a minute.

He also led the 1-1 between the selection of Sweden and Norway in a qualifying match for the European Championship played on September 8, 2019.

The other matches on Monday, Scotland-Czech Republic and Poland-Slovakia, will be led by German Daniel Siebert and Romanian Ovidiu Hategan, respectively.