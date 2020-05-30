Vincent van Gogh turned or was he crazy? The creation of the legend of the crazy artist: a myth with a long tradition in art.

Text by By Raquel Baixauli | Groot-Zundert, 1852. The first Vincent Willem van Gogh was born dead in a Protestant family. On March 30, 1853, just one year after the birth of this first child, Anna Cornelia van Gogh gives birth to a boy who would be called by the same name to keep him in his memory. Buried near the church where his father was a pastor, Vincent contemplated his name reflected on the tombstone every Sunday. Dead.

Van Gogh is often said to have failed in virtually every aspect of his life. Vincent painted with an obsessive speed and collected a large number of works that, although they were hardly sold and exhibited while alive, would open the way for modern art, serving as a reference for artists who led avant-garde movements such as expressionism. Thirty-seven years after his birth, in 1890, he would die in Auvers-sur-Oise, near Paris, in true ruin.

Van Gogh the Nutty

About his alleged madness that would have led to suicide, much has been theorized. In fact, there is no evidence, not even the medical history, of such a disease. It is difficult to define, then, if he was affected by a specific pathology from the few testimonies that exist: the letters to his brother Theo and to other artists, which reflect many more moments of lucidity than of madness.

For the playwright Antonin Artaud (1896-1948), Van Gogh was killed by the bourgeois inertia of the dominant society of the moment: “No, Van Gogh was not crazy, but his fabrics were like incendiary fires, like atomic bombs whose angle of vision Compared to that of all the cadres that were all the rage at the time, it would have been able to seriously disrupt the larval conformity of the bourgeoisie. ”

Be that as it may, after the death of Vincent, his brother Theo wanted to claim his work and promote the exhibition of his canvases. With the latter’s death, it would be his widow, Johanna van Gogh-Bonger, who would resume that work. Many years later, and coinciding with the centenary of the painter’s death in 1990, the Portrait of Doctor Gachet (1890) was auctioned for more than $ 80 million, the highest figure ever paid for a painting.

An old myth of art had forged again: that of the crazy painter, inclined to loneliness and overwhelmed by melancholy, misunderstood in his time but praised and valued years later.

Blood, pain and glory

Although Vincent’s earliest known drawings date back to 1862, it was not until 1880 that his desire to be a painter materialized. Although he is essentially self-taught, throughout his life he comes into contact with other artists who bring him closer to the art of drawing. In Brussels he learns with Anthon van Rappard (1858-1892) and later, in The Hague, with his cousin, the also painter Anton Mauve (1838-1888).

In 1886 he decided to enter the Academy of Antwerp, although given his frustration at having to limit himself to the unbreakable pictorial rules of this institution, he soon abandoned it:

“The criticism from those at the academy is often unbearable to me because it is definitely unpleasant.”

During his stay in Paris, he attended Fernand Cormon’s school, where he came into contact with the group of Impressionists and met Toulouse-Lautrec and Émile Bernard.

In addition to the changes that occur in his way of painting, the postal relationship, which will end up becoming a sort of newspaper, is interesting because it allows to shed light on his ailments. Starting, especially, from 1885, in the letters that Vincent addressed to Theo, there are constant references to physical discomfort, often suffered by poor diet and alcohol or tobacco abuse:

“Basically, my health is not compromised and this is not a chronic state, because it is not caused by excesses, but rather by a lack of food or a diet that has become very insignificant in the long run. So do your best, brother, to come quickly, because I don’t know how long I can hold on. I am very exhausted and I feel like I am going to succumb under this weight. ”

Vincent Willem van Gogh was a Dutch painter, one of the main exponents of post-impressionism, he painted about 900 paintings and made more than 1600 drawings.

A psychosis?

Those who have dedicated themselves to speculating on Van Gogh’s mental illness date the main events related to his psychosis during his stay in Arles, the city in southern France to which Vincent moved in February 1888. There he spent a year and three months.

During this period, and persistent in the idea that his house would serve as a place of welcome for other artists, in October 1888 he received Paul Gauguin (1848-1903). However, on December 23 of the same year, coexistence was cut short by the event that made him famous forever: cutting off part of his left ear.

As a consequence, Vincent is admitted to the Arles hospital, where he is treated by Dr. Félix Rey who, despite not offering an official diagnosis, suspects that he suffers from epilepsy, caused in large part by poor diet and substance abuse such as coffee and alcohol.

“My dear Theo: while my spirit was completely out of seat, it would have been in vain that I had tried to write to you in response to your good letter. Today I have just returned provisionally to my house; I hope it will be really ”.

Thereafter, Vincent’s comings and goings to the sanitarium are constant. In February 1889 he was hospitalized again, although he was soon authorized, provisionally, to return home.

At the end of the same month, his neighbors in Arles requested that he return definitively to the hospital and thus, on May 8, 1889, Van Gogh was admitted to the Saint-Paul-de-Mausole psychiatric hospital, in Saint-Rémy, where he was a year suffering, according to the doctors, various syncopes and crises, one of them after exhibiting in the Salon des Indépendants of 1889. It is there, from the window of his room in the asylum, where he will paint The Starry Night:

“This morning I have seen the countryside from my window for a long time, before sunrise; there was only the morning star, which seemed very large. “

The starry Night

Work of Vincent van Gogh.

During this time his desire to heal is constant, and so he tells his brother:

“Now you will understand that if my madness has obviously come because of alcohol, it will have been very little by little, and it will also go very little by little, in case it goes away, of course. Or if it came from smoking, well the same. That is the only thing I want – the cure – without the amazing superstition of certain people regarding alcohol, so that they deprive themselves of drinking and smoking ”.

In the end, in May 1890, he was transferred to the town of Auvers-sur-Oise, where he lived in relative freedom under the watchful eye of Dr. Gachet, a psychiatrist and fan of modern art. On one occasion he wrote to Theo: “I do not hide from you that I would have preferred to die than to cause and suffer so much discomfort.”

On July 27 of the same year Vincent (according to the sitting theory) shot himself in the chest. Two days later, he dies in his brother’s arms.

The creation of the myth

Today Van Gogh is a mass idol. The images he created were able to conquer the heart of Woody Allen himself and therefore are repeated and versioned in films, series, memes, etc. Marketing, which sometimes abuses his face, his cherry blossoms and his room, has made him a true product of capitalist society. There are even sensory exhibitions in which the interactive experience reigns above the work, presenting a Van Gogh away from his fabrics.

All this is due, in large part, to the attachment that popular culture feels for the image of the alienated artist.

An artist devoted to creation who, in life, barely survived, between frustration and misunderstanding, indulging in alcohol but who, after his death, begins to be highly valued for his originality and ingenuity.

“I feel, to the point of being morally crushed and physically annihilated, the need to produce just because, in short, I have no other way to compensate for our expenses.

And there is nothing I can do about the fact that my paintings don’t sell. There will come a day, however, when it will be seen that this is worth more than the price that color and our life cost us, really very poor, ”he assured Theo on one occasion.

Vincent van Gogh never stopped producing. For some he was a lunatic who reflected in his painting the aftermath and crisis of a possible mental disorder, although for others, he was a man who resigned himself to being branded as crazy rather than bowing to what the morality of the moment required.