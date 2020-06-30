Dutchman Vincent Janssen commented that he is in good health and that he is staying at home with the aim of returning with his teammates

The dutch Vincent Janssen, forward of the Mexican champion Monterreyannounced on Monday that he gave COVID-19 positive.

I feel very good. The exam I took for COVID-19 is positive, I am at home taking care of myself come back fast to be with my teammates, ”said the 26-year-old footballer.

The Rayados announced in early June the first contagion in their squad, the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, already recovered.

Janssen arrived at Monterrey in late 2019 from the Tottenham English, to help the institution win its fifth league title. In 32 duels with the Rayados, the attacker converted 11 goals and added two assists.

Monterrey, led by the Argentine Antonio Mohamed, began a two-week concentration on Monday at his facilities where he will work double and triple sessions, after training sessions focused on physical fitness and adaptation.

Los Rayados, who are 75 years old as an institution, seek their sixth title from one of the most valuable schools in Mexico, with elements such as Colombians Dorlan Pabón, Aviles Hurtado and John Stefan Medina.

In the last hours, the country’s football reported 22 cases of COVID-19 in the Cruz Azul, 14 in the women’s team and eight in the men’s, in addition to seven suspected cases.

The information of the Blue Cross is given days after they play the friendly tournament Cup for Mexico, in which they will face in the group from Mexico City against Toluca, the Pumas and America.

These 22 cases of the light blue join those of their Uruguayan striker, Jonathan Rodríguez, and midfielder Rafael Baca, both recovered.

Soccer has around 60 positives among which 15 are at Santos Laguna, with its Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada and goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco, a new element of Tijuana, who also overcame the disease.

Most of the Mexican First Division squads have already started training at their facilities since June 15 in small groups before the start of Opening 2020 on July 24.

With information from .