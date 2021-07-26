Vincent D’Onofrio to reprise his role as Kingpin in the Disney + series, ‘Hawkeye’

One of the most acclaimed characters in the Marvel / Netflix universe was Vincent D’Onofrio’s portrayal as Kingpin in the ‘Daredevil’ series. Although this series was canceled, in recent days rumors have arisen about the possible return of the character in a future Marvel series.

As announced in Marvel Studios Spoilers, D’Onofrio will reprise his role as Kingpin on the Disney + series, ‘Hawkeye’. The news was supported in some way by the actor himself, who left a like to a tweet that explicitly mentioned that his character would appear in the next series.

However, it is early to ensure that Kingpin will appear in the future Hacn’s Eye series for Disney +, as the project is still in its early stages of development and we don’t even have a possible release date.

Written by Jonathan Igla, the series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton accompanied by Kate Bishop, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld (‘Bumblebee’). In addition and thanks to the photos of the set published previously, everything indicates that the series will take place two years after the last appearance of Renner in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. And more speculation, since the series is said to adapt the Hawkeye comics in which Clint loses his hearing.

The new limited series will be based on the Marvel Comics character, in an adventure story in which Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, pass the torch to Kate Bishop. Bishop is a character who takes over from Barton as Hawkeye, a member in addition to a group known as the Young Avengers, a team of superheroes in the shared Marvel Comics Universe.

Along with Renner and Steinfeld, the cast of the series will include Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Florence Pugh, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Directed by Amber Finlayson & Katie Ellwood, also known as Bert and Bertie (‘Troop Zero ‘), and Rhys Thomas (‘ Staten Island Summer ‘), this series will premiere on Disney + in fall 2021.