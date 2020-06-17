WWE had a great shake backstage at the company. Paul Heyman was fired as CEO of RAW and that meant that some wrestlers were concerned, especially if Heyman was their backstage defender, since with the arrival of Bruce Prichard, Vince McMahon would easily change what he didn’t like.

There are plenty of people Paul Heyman was pushing that might not see his entire stories evolve on television. It seems Asuka is free from that list.

WrestleTALK has reported that Asuka has no reason to worry about the latest backstage changes that have occurred. This is what the website has reported;

“The [Vince] He is still amazed at Asuka, she will not be harmed by Heyman’s departure. “

Reason for VInce McMahon’s change in WWE Backlash match

It was also reported that the end of the fight, due to a double count in WWE Backlash, was changed to protect Nia Jax and not hurt Asuka.

Asuka’s reign as RAW women’s champion

As the WWE RAW Women’s Champion, Asuka has had a fight with two WWE Superstars. The rivalry took place simultaneously with Asuka versus Charlotte Flair amid her rivalry with Nia Jax. Asuka was ready to face Nia Jax at WWE Backlash, but was scheduled to face The Queen two weeks in a row.

Asuka was successful in her title defense at WWE Backlash when the fight ended in a double count. The following night, WWE scheduled a rematch between the two, and Asuka won the heads-up for pinfall. With Extreme Rules just around the corner, it will be interesting to see who will be the next challenger for The Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka became the second Grand Slam Champion when Becky Lynch handed over her WWE RAW Women’s Championship. Asuka was on a 914-day undefeated streak that ended at WrestleMania 34 when Charlotte Flair beat her. Since her loss at WrestleMania, Asuka has won the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the first ever TLC women’s match.

In WWE, Asuka is the winner of the first women’s Royal Rumble, women’s tag team champion with Nikki Cross and winner of Money In The Bank.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.