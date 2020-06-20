As we have previously reported, Vince McMahon was fully in charge of the latest edition of WWE NXT, and if not at least fully, he had a major influence on it.

This was evidenced by the segments and the Winner Take All fight. For many, this undoubtedly represents a threat to the product they like so much.

WWE NXT has been a unique and special product for several years now, being the option for those who were not to like with the main cast of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown. Since

Vince McMahon wants to convert NXT the most similar to RAW

For several months, the Wednesday night war against All Elite Wrestling began, with its AEW Dynamite program, having consecutive defeats and very few victories week by week, although in recent weeks, they are getting closer and closer.

Still Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, that Vince McMahon is not happy with the week-to-week defeats of the yellow brand, so now he is going to get more into the creative part of the product.

It has not been specified if Triple H will allow this entirely, or how things are going to work now, but it will not be a surprise if we see many creative similarities in the amrilla brand with the red show.

