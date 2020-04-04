Photo: Twitter @AngelMexii

In full effervescence prior to Wrestlemania, Goldberg recalled his last participation in the maximum event of the WWE; It was precisely in the 20th edition, when he faced Brock Lesnar, whom he defeated amid controversy, as he assures that Vince McMahon He was furious with both of them for leaving their company.

“I still wonder how he came to decide our fight. I knew that Vince McMahon wanted to kill me and Brock Lesnar why we were going to leave WWEbut surely I hated Brock the most, that’s why I won ”, he mentioned in the podcast‘Inside the Ropes‘, Where he went to promote the defense of his championship against Braun Strowman.

The holder of the WWE Universal Championship He added that in addition to distancing himself from McMahonwhat what hurt the most was the rejection of the fans who witnessed the show, he felt unmotivated when jumping into the ring.

“It was difficult. My heart ached. You don’t feel appreciated after you go out and do your best. The worst part was right at the beginning, when i got to the ring i looked at brock and swear he wanted to kill me. I mean, he had the worst expression on his face I’ve ever seen him in his life. He knew what was going to happen and he didn’t like going through this. “