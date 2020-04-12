Vince McMahon wanted to bury the career of this fighter.

VinceMcMahon wanted to bury the career of a wrestler who was known to not want to continue in WWE due to the handling he was undergoing. The fighter was …

Matt Hardy.

Vince set out to sink Matt Hardy and did just the opposite. He got him into the Orton and Edge rivalry and the plan he had was for Orton to humiliate Matt Hardy so Matt would have very little credibility and sink his career. This was not so since with the charisma that Matt has, although he was destroyed by Orton, he attracted people for his great gift with the microphone and his excellent way of acting. Vince wanted to humiliate Hardy and what he did was put him over for their big debut on AEW.

Honestly, it wasn’t a good idea for Vince McMahon to get him into a rivalry that was probably the most interesting of the moment, due to Edge’s great return and Orton’s betrayal who was knowing how to play his role in an incredible way.

Matt Hardy’s talent.

Matt Hardy started uploading some very interesting videos to YouTube and Matt is very talented for these things and he is a fighter who if they let him develop his ideas can truly make masterpieces. At AEW they give him that freedom he needs and that makes him feel very comfortable. In contrast, in WWE he did not have that option to develop his great ideas, which despite the fact that he went to the creatives to tell him his ideas, they always rejected them and they made very little use of their character. This limited Matt a lot within WWE and he looked discouraged doing what he liked best. AEW has managed to win back the great Matt Hardy, and Very interesting things can come.

