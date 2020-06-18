Vince McMahon wants to monitor your product. He has his own way of doing things, which is pretty obvious if you’re a fan who pays attention.

McMahon’s programming caused Jeff Hardy to urinate live, and Sheamus received a golden bath. Fox’s West Coat feed had to withdraw it. for violating their standards and practices. They didn’t get that far on NXT this week, but it’s clear that McMahon is involved.

Vince McMahon gets more involved in NXT

During the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about NXT this week. He also noted that Vince McMahon seems to have taken a special interest in NXT. We previously reported that this was the case, so things may already be changing in that direction.

“NXT is obvious to me that Vince has taken an interest in him. We had a vomiting scene. We had a build so they know they are really building for the championship on television in particular, the winner takes it all. ”

WWE announced their plans during NXT this week that established two championship fights. The end result of those two great matches will see a double champion. It is unclear if they will unify the two titles, but Vince McMahon seems to really like putting two titles on the same Superstar.

NXT could always get out of the double champion deal with some loophole like a double count, some sort of DQ final could get both champions to retain their titles. It is still very interesting that NXT seems to have shifted towards Vince McMahon’s reservation preferences.

