Vince McMahon thanks health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

WWE President and CEO Vince McMahon logged on to his Twitter and thanked healthcare workers who are on the front line fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Vince tweeted the promotion for “The Real Heroes Project” and thanked the medical workers.

McMahon tweeted:

«To all the tireless and indomitable medical workers on the front line, THANK YOU. #TheRealHeroes »

As noted above, WWE has partnered with 13 other professional sports leagues (ATP, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, and WTA, plus Activision Blizzard and EA Sports) to honor healthcare workers as they fight COVID-19. Some of the fighters who are part of the campaign are NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, John Cena and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Global Talent Development Triple H.

Fan reaction

Some fans reacted to Vince’s gesture, commenting that McMahon doesn’t care about the health of his fighters.

That’s really good, what if you gave money, support, paid taxes, and cared about legislation that helps fight pandemics and supports medical personnel / related workers? A good place to start thinking more about medicine heroes would be to give your talent medical attention!

Other fans also thanked them for keeping WWE programming on the air.

And thanks to everyone at WWE for maintaining everything possible during the pandemic. It is not the same for you or for the fans, but many of the fights and promos have been great, and you allow us to escape a few hours a week. Your hard work is greatly appreciated.

