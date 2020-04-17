Vince McMahon paid tribute to Howard Finkel on social networks, after the death of the advertiser was announced.

It was on his Twitter account that the owner of the WWE thanked Howard for everything he did at the company.

But not only that, because Vince indicated that It was his first employee in command of WWE.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and first WWE employee, Howard Finkel, a member of the Hall of Fame. “The greatest moments in the history of sports entertainment were made even greater by the iconic voice of Howard”.

That’s what Vince McMahon wrote on his personal Twitter account, after learning of the death of his friend.

Another one who remembered Howard was Booker T, who shared an experience when he first came to WWE.

“When I first came to WWE, I couldn’t wait to hear Howard Finkel saying my name. He is without a doubt the best announcer of all time. ”

In addition to him, Seth Rollins also He shared a memory of Howard, whom he listened to in his childhood.

“Fink was the voice of my childhood. Here he is announcing the first NXT championship bout. Hearing her voice saying my name was a dream come true. “

Remember from WWE announced the death of Howard Finkel through its website, not to mention the cause of his death.

“When we consider the greatest advertisers in the history of sports entertainment, you have the name of Howard Finkel in mind.”

Those words They were dedicated by the McMahon company in the statement announcing his death.

Another iconic moment was when announced CM Punk in Survivor Series, in the fight against Alberto del Río.