With Paul Heyman’s dismissal from his behind-the-scenes position on Monday Night RAW, there were doubts in the mind of the WWE Universe about the push of various Superstars. One of those Superstars was current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. This is due to new manager Bruce Prichard who basically never says no to Vince McMahon.

She has defended the title twice in 2 days, but has managed to retain the title both times, despite the fact that both were not finished clean. She managed to retain after a double count on Backlash and then a quick John Cone count helped her catch Nia Jax.

Vince McMahon is impressed with Asuka

WrestleTalk now reports that despite all the rumors, Asuka’s push is safe right now as Vince McMahon himself is very much in love with her. Reporting on Asuka’s momentum, they reported:

“The [Vince] he is still delighted with Asuka, she will not be affected by the paul Heyman sality. ”

She won the title after Becky Lynch resigned from the title when she was taking a break from WWE. the man will become a mother in December and is not expected to return to the WWE ring for some time.

Now we have to see if this is true, because creative changes will be the order of the day, and this Monday she will defend her belt against Charlotte in RAW.

