Vince McMahon is going through some very difficult times

Vince McMahon is going through a very difficult time due to the pandemic. There are several problems that the boss is suffering.

Appearance on SmackDown

Vince was on SmackDown celebrating Triple H’s 25th anniversary in the special they organized for him. Vince was praising his son-in-law, at first more in a joking tone, but then he became serious and I take out his most sentimental side to make a very emotional speech. He said how much he loves him, how proud he is of him for everything he does for the company and repeated that he loves him very much. I also commented on that segment between Bayley and Alexa in 2017 to end by turning off the lights of the performance center and leaving in that way that characterizes the boss so much.

XFL

We all know that Vince is not in one of his best moments, this year he wanted to relaunch the XFL project and things have not gone well due to external problems. It is something that has generated many losses since the XFL has filed for bankruptcy. further He has had strong discussions that will have judicial consequences, with the XFL commissioner.

Events calendar.

Vince has had to remodel the entire planned schedule just at the time that used to generate more income, the time of Wrestlemania. He has changed all the plans he had for the next few months due to this situation. It has also made a massive wave of layoffs in which it has received much criticism.

Critics.

In this period of time Vince has been highly criticized, many disagree with the fact that WWE continues to be broadcast and they think they have to prioritize the health of workers.

McMahon It is in one of the most complicated times it has had the pandemic has clearly affected their businesses, but the boss already He is managing to get out of this and continue doing what he does best, as he says, entertaining people.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.