Vince McMahon Loves R-Truth’s Creative Work | Fight News

R-Truth has been making music alongside her WWE career for years. Recently, in an interview with RHTV, he revealed that Roman Reigns is the executive producer of his music.

Vince McMahon is fascinated with the work of R-Truth

In the same interview, Truth revealed that Vince McMahon is a great advocate for his musical works. He tells how he carries a horn to show his music to Mahon and the Chief will listen to his songs.

He said McMahon is a fan of R-Truth and his creativity:

bring my qbluetooth speaker in your office. I say, “press play here,” and he will remove it and listen. He is a fan of Ron Killings, R-Truth and my creativity.

Truth recalled the time she made a song called “Right Time” and had McMahon listen to it during a production meeting. The Chief asked him to come play the song before the show that night and he did.

I remember a song I made called “Right Time”. I went and performed it for him after he did a production meeting, and I thought, ‘Hey boss, do you have two minutes? Let me make this song. ” I did, and I said, “I think you should play a song tonight.” I left before the show started playing the song. He is so open to things ..

R-Truth is in a pretty good place in the company and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in the company. At 48, Truth is as entertaining as ever and, as he said before, even Vince McMahon is a fan.

