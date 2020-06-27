Vince McMahon is a true businessman and he has proven this by bringing WWE to the level it is now. Soon to be 75, Vince McMahon continues to be heavily involved with daily operations as well as WWE stories. While there are many people involved in the creative team, including writers and other executives, it is the Boss who has the last word.

Therefore, there is no denying the fact that Vince McMahon has to please any aspiring WWE Superstar to get the push to succeed in the company. Unfortunately, there have been many cases where the Boss dropped the ball on some Superstars due to various reasons, something we’ve witnessed multiple times this year alone.

So, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars that Vince McMahon has reportedly surrendered in 2020.

Vince McMahon surrendered with these 5 WWE Superstars

Shayna Baszler

Starting with the first on the list is the woman who was the favorite to leave WrestleMania 36 as the new RAW Champion, Shayna Baszler. Not many can claim to have had the kind of impact the Queen of Blades had her debut in the main cast during last year’s PPV Survivor Series 2019, where she defeated Becky Lynch and Bayley in a triple threat fight.

Baszler then entered the 2020 Royal Rumble Women at # 30, and nearly won it before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair. Shortly after reaching the main roster after Royal Rumble, the two-time NXT Women’s Champion was placed inside the Elimination Chamber to determine Becky Lynch’s opponent for WrestleMania 36. Baszler ended up sweeping the competition and won the match. Unfortunately, she was unable to dethrone The Man at the Show of Shows, much to the surprise of many.

The WWE Universe hoped that she would become Miss Money In The Bank this year, and although she was in the fight, it was Asuka who won and was crowned RAW Champion the following night. Since then, Baszler’s careers have fallen dramatically on the main cast, and she has also been removed from television.

Vince McMahon has reportedly finished with Shayna Baszler’s push as a legitimate star. In fact, it’s surprising to see Vince McMahon give up on the Queen of Spades, as it wasn’t long ago that he seemed willing to lead the Women’s division on Monday Night RAW.

Ricochet

Next on the list of superstars Vince McMahon has given up is The One and Only, Ricochet. There is no question that he is one of the most athletic superstars in the ring in the current WWE cast. Ricochet has remained a fan favorite during his time on NXT and now on RAW. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon is not tall with him.

While Ricochet unexpectedly had a WWE Championship match at WWE Super ShowDown earlier this year, what happened in the match was something he would like to forget as he was brutally crushed by defending Champion at the time, Brock Lesnar .

Ricochet’s downfall continued when he lost clean in the next RAW against then-champion 24/7, Riddick Moss. It was later reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon had lost interest in Ricochet. Below was the discussion between Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez:

Speaking of Ricochet, he’s lately teamed up with a superstar who couldn’t keep up with Vince McMahon. He is…

Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander had a great performance at 205 Live, winning the Cruiserweight Championship during his time there. Upon arrival on Monday Night RAW, he got a boost for a while before starting to lose to several WWE Superstars, including Angel Garza. Former RAW Chief Executive Paul Heyman reportedly wanted to give Cedric Alexander a push, but Vince McMahon was not convinced and was therefore not given any push.

Vince McMahon probably doesn’t see any advantage in introducing Alexander as a credible superstar. Dave Meltzer said:

“They have no plans for Cedric. He’s a talented guy but his character just isn’t called. “

A WWE source added:

Vince will listen to Paul [Heyman] about some ideas, but other times he may have a closed mind and see nothing in Cedric. Vince gave up on him a long time ago.

Recently, we saw WWE pairing Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, and the two worked some incredible fights together, earning some impressive victories. Just as a new team began to appear to be ready to rule the RAW division, Vince McMahon pulled the strings again and the two lost the thrust and were relegated to the Main Event shows on a side program.

Humberto Carrillo

Mexican star Humberto Carrillo received an incredible emuje after making his debut on Monday Night RAW last year in October. Vince McMahon even tried to build it as a huge draw for the Mexican audience by having him join Cain Velasquez in Mexico.

After some interesting fights with characters like AJ Styles and Andrade for the United States Championship, and with his real-life cousin, Ángel Garza, Humberto Carrillo somehow got lost in the mix. Vince McMahon reportedly also surrendered to him, thus halting his initial push. Dave Meltzer stated:

“AJ was there to consecrate new fighters, that’s what he was for. How many new babyfaces consecrated None. He didn’t even lose when leaving. Well, he lost to The Undertaker, but that was not the case, but it is of no use to anyone. “ “My point is that each one of these guys, from Ricochet to Cedric Alexander and Humberto Carrillo. Each of them was supposed to be in a big dispute with AJ where they would beat and win the title and none of them did. “

Currently, Humberto Carrillo is involved in the Rey Mysterio / Seth Rollins story and it remains to be seen if Vince McMahon gives him another push or not.

Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans came to the main cast last year, and Vince McMahon instantly saw her as a stellar superstar. She hadn’t even properly finished her NXT career, but she was called when Vince McMahon was impressed. She was instantly pitted against then-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and while Lacey Evans lost the rivalry, she managed to impress fans and managers behind the scenes.

Vince McMahon also trusted her to compete in the first women’s match in Saudi Arabia against Natalya at Crown Jewel 2019. Unfortunately, the President has grown cold with the idea of ​​giving Evans a boost and is no longer so in love with her. As reported by Sean Ross Sapp in his podcast Q&A on Fightful Select, Vince McMahon was very excited about her last year, but he is no longer.

With her unsuccessful challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship on more than one occasion, it is highly unlikely that Lacey Evans will appear in the title image any time soon. SmackDown women’s champion Bayley probably won’t lose her title to anyone until her rivalry with Sasha Banks begins. It remains to be seen what awaits Lacey Evans next.

