Vince McMahon has decided who will be his next star. The owner of the company has already set his sights on a fighter who is in NXT.

Vince McMahon has decided who will be his next star

Vince McMahon looks like has found a new star for his next years or at least that’s what he has said to his loved ones when you talked about Cal Bloom, the son of wrestler Wayne Bloom who was already in the 90s in WWE.

Bloom, Wayne’s youngest son, made his first television appearance a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown when he was easily defeated by Sheamus.

His father, Wayne, was known in the company as Beau Beverly, one of the components of the Beverly Brothers who were in the company between 1991 and 1993 and who had important rivalries with Natural Disasters or Legion of Doom among others.

Cal BloomHe has been a football player and has great size and athletic strength due to his past as an athlete. Since joining the company in March 2019, the fighter has left a very pleasant impression on all the coaches, who have highlighted his ability to work and his desire to learn.

This is what people close to the Performance Center have said about the fighter

I’ve heard from people in WWE who have watched Cal Bloom’s workouts at the Performance Center and have said that he is someone who can be a Superstar for main events for years to come. “Everyone compares him to a young Edge,” said a WWE source. “He’s rough, but he’s got something, and Vince thinks he can be a great fighter …” The coaches at the Performance Center have also said good things about him.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.