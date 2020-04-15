Vince McMahon announces drastic measures for the Coronavirus crisis. These measures will involve the dismissal of talent and a temporary dismissal of some workers.

Vince McMahon He has had a telematic conversation today with WWE workers to inform them of the measures that the company will take due to the economic loss caused by the Coronavirus crisis.

During the call, McMahon said that some employees will be fired. Vince said he hopes to recover them when the situation is resolved, but there is no fixed schedule, remember that in the United States there is no ERTE as it happens in Spain. The laid off employees will receive a text message from WWE Human Resources immediately. The number of employees who will lose their job will be around 40% of the current workforce.

WWE will also cut talent, which will be permanent cuts. There should be announcements about that starting today.

Construction of the new WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT has been delayed six months. The move was expected to happen in early 2021.

WWE has also canceled third-party consulting contracts.

WWE also sent an alert earlier today that they were postponing their annual shareholder meeting. At the time of this writing, no further details were announced and their corporate website is down.

