It’s been over a week since WWE fired Paul Heyman from the CEO position on RAW, and the dust seems to have finally settled as the company approaches the Bruce Prichard era. However, the details on Heyman’s ouster are still coming up, and we have more on the backstage relationship between Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman.

Tom Colohue told host Korey Gunz on the new Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that Vince McMahon has not been happy with Paul Heyman for a while. The two veterans disagreed, and many reasons led to the situation.

Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman reportedly disagreed on anything

Vince McMahon and WWE senior managers weren’t happy with the way Paul Heyman used AJ Styles on RAW. Management also had no faith in some of the talents that Paul Heyman wanted to promote. Liv Morgan and Apollo Crews are two names that were mentioned.

It should be noted that Vince McMahon even pulled a segment from Liv Morgan from last week’s RAW episode. This week Morgan was involved in a video, and did not show a favorable image regarding her position on RAW.

Vince McMahon has reportedly been more involved with RAW operations since XFL retired, and that put Paul Heyman in a difficult situation, which eventually created the problems.

Tom explained the following in the latest Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Vince McMahon has been unhappy with Paul Heyman for a while. There were a few different things at stake; For example, they weren’t particularly happy with Heyman’s use of AJ Styles. They had no particular faith in some of the people Heyman wanted to give a push. There are a lot of questions about names like Liv Morgan and Apollo Crews, and of course, a video of Liv Morgan was shot at the last minute. This week Liv Morgan wrestled in a heads-up that lasted about two minutes, and you know, it was weird in that regard. Heyman and Vince McMahon disagreed on anything, especially since there was no longer an XFL to occupy Vince, so Vince has been very much on RAW, and that has created the problem.

Paul Heyman is expected to continue his on-screen role as Brock Lesnar’s manager, and there is also a chance that he will end up having another Superstar as his client. When it comes to the Superstars pushed by Paul Heyman, we could see that some of the pushes were nipped in the bud. Which superstars do you think will be most affected?

