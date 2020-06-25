Vince Carter announced his retirement from professional basketball at age 43. The forward, who played this last season in the Atlanta Hawks, has a unique record in the NBA as the first and perhaps only He has played in four different decades in the best league in the world. Although he never managed to be champion, the player earned the affection and respect of all for his unique dunks.

Eight times chosen for the All-Star, Vince Carter leaves as the 19th player to score the most points in NBA history with 25,728 throughout his career. He did not manage to win any championship, but nobody doubts that he signed one of the most iconic moments of the competition by being the winner of the historic math contest in 2000 with a series of actions that have not yet been emulated.

BEST MATE. EVERY SEASON. VINCE CARTER pic.twitter.com/eVfIaWLFAW – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) June 25, 2020

Vince Carter made the Toronto Raptors franchise one of the most popular in the NBA in the early 2000s. He then went through the Nets, Magic, Suns, Mavericks and Grizzlies in search of a champion ring that never came. In recent years, the forward has dedicated himself to delighting fans in Sacramento and Atlanta with his dunks – now in slow motion – always being a fixture among the best-selling jerseys.

The player, despite the unease of never winning the NBA, Yes, he lived through a historic moment in 2000 when he won the gold medal at the Sydney Olympics with the United States national team. In the final, he wore his specialty to the limit by jumping over the French center Frederic Weis – 2.18 meters tall – in one of the best dunks of all time.

Half-Man Half-Amazing Happy retirement @ mrvincecarter15 pic.twitter.com/1KvYXzqbbH – FIBA ​​(@FIBA) June 25, 2020

With Vince Carter’s departure, the NBA loses one of its most spectacular players, but he will win a new Hall of Fame component. It marked an entire generation and was the forerunner of using YouTube for fans. Who has not seen the math contest in 2000 repeated 100 times?

