The veteran escort Vince Carter He announced his official retirement from the competition on Thursday after having played 22 seasons in the NBA in eight different teams.

Sump, 43, announced his retirement on The Ringer’s ‘Winging It With Vince Carter’ podcast. « Officially, I’m done playing basketball professionally, » he said.

Two seasons ago, when he signed with the Atlanta Hawks, he had said that 2019-20 would be the last of his career, but then he agreed to continue one more with that team, which has been left out of the fight to be in the playoffs. ‘when the league resumes on July 30.

The Hawks, with the fourth worst record in the league this season, are among the eight teams not included in the NBA restart, meaning that the season and Carter’s career ended in March.

Sump, an eight-time All-Star, has not addressed his future since the NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA announced earlier this month that it would resume its season with 22 teams at Walt Disney World in July.

Sump He acknowledged in the podcast, published this Thursday, that the abrupt end was « hard », but emphasized that he was at peace with his decision to withdraw, especially in the context of the pandemic.

« If there was any disappointment due to the season, it was easier to put it aside and handle it that way, » he said. Sump. « It’s like, OK, it’s somewhat bigger than my career … It’s unfortunate, but with the coronavirus taking people’s lives quickly, that’s the big picture in my mind, » he added.

Sump He is ranked nineteenth in NBA history in scoring and was the league’s Rookie of the Year in 1999.

After starting his career with the Toronto Raptors and then playing with seven other teams, including the New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies, Sump achieved averages of 16.7 points; 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Considered one of the best math specialists in basketball history, Sump He won the ‘Slam Dunk’ contest at the 2000 All-Star Weekend, which was played at the Oakland Arena (California).

Sump He also made NBA history earlier this year, when he became the first player to play games in four different decades.