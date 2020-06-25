Officially Vince Carter Today he announced what was already known: that he is retiring. Thus leaves the player who has played the most seasons in the history of the league (22) and the second after Robert Parish who has played the most games (1,541).

Almost nothing. A great man is leaving, a player who in his more than two decades in the league has gone from being a franchise player in the Raptors and Nets and to being a valuable team player in the rest of the franchises in which he has played.

He retires at 43 springs in a season cut in half in which he has not been able to have the farewell he deserved in all the wards. But even so, after so many games, we don’t think that matters to him.

Vincent Lamar Carter, born January 26, 1977 (the age of former Real Madrid player Raúl González, for example), was chosen by the Golden State Warriors at number 5 in the 1998 draft, although he was immediately transferred to the Toronto Raptors to change of Antawn Jamison.

22 seasons in the making. Happy retirement, @ mrvincecarter15! -: https://t.co/TtTw0ozXOJ#H15TORY x #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/Ckd85R9Inx – Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 25, 2020

He was the rookie of the year in his first season in the league after averaging more than 18 points per duel.

Subsequently, in his next 10 seasons, he was All Star, averaging more than twenty points per game (in some campaigns more than 24 and in one more than 27).

For 12 consecutive seasons, between the Toronto Raptors and the New Jersey Nets, he averaged over twenty units per duel.

His great milestone on a personal level was winning the best math contest ever in 2000 in a brutal duel with his great partner and friend Tracy McGrady.

Vince Carter proved in 2000 to be one of the greatest killers in #NBA history. Andrés Montes and @ADaimiel told Spain like this: [– @Aaron_Morales_] pic.twitter.com/E5jB384DYE – Anastasio Ríos (@ Tasio93) June 25, 2020

His great capacity as a player lies in the fact that in his early years he stood out for his physique and knew how to adapt, greatly improve his shot and end up being a good specialist from the line of three.

A great man from the league is leaving who we are going to miss a lot.