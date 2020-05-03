Vince Carter, veteran player currently belonging to the Atlanta Hawks, recently spoke about the possibility of the NBA season being resumed, and that it be done without fans in the stadiums:

“When you are playing you always feel the heat of the fans who support you, but honestly it is not my main concern. In fact I forget that they are there. I just go in to play and think about the guy who has to defend me and what I have what to do to win the game. “

Carter is waiting for the season to return to normal, since, as he confirmed last summer, it is the last of his professional career as a player, and retiring in such a way is not something that any athlete wants to do, and much minus one who has participated in four different decades in the NBA.

.