Vince Carter withdraws from the NBA And it does it included in different lists, like the one of best matadors in history or the one of stars that have not won any ring. But, one of the most curious of which it is part is that of the players who have shared the locker room with more colleagues.

06/29/2020 08:06

With the retirement of Vince Carter one of the men who has offered us the most show with his jumps leaves. We review other names.

Exactly there have been 261, but there are other players who come very close to it and who, in some cases, can go up since they are still active. Hoopshype colleagues wanted to remember that 10 players make up this list

1. Vince Carter

Teams he has played for: Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks

Companions with whom he shared wardrobe: 261 in 22 seasons

Player with whom he has been on the court the most times: Alvin Williams (347 occasions)

2. Juwan Howard

Teams he has played for: Washington Bullets, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Bobcats, Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat

Classmates with whom he shared wardrobe: 236 in 19 seasons

Player with whom he has been on the court the most times: Chris Withney (360 occasions)

3. Tyson Chandler

Teams he has played for: Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Hornets, Charlotte Bobcats, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets

Classmates with whom he shared wardrobe: 230 in 19 seasons

Player with whom he has been on the court the most times: Jannero Pargo (261 occasions)

4. Trevor Ariza

Teams he has played for: New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers

Classmates with whom he shared wardrobe: 227 in 16 seasons

Player with whom he has been on the court the most times: James Harden (350 occasions)

5. Kevin Willis

Teams he has played for: Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks

Classmates with whom he shared wardrobe: 226 in 21 seasons

Player with whom he has been on the court the most times: Dominique Wilkins (663 occasions)

6. Joe Smith

Teams he has played for: Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76 ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Lakers

Companions with whom he shared wardrobe: 224 in 16 seasons

Player with whom he has been on the court the most times: Kevin Garnett (258 occasions)

7. Jason Terry

Teams he has played for: Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks

Classmates with whom he shared changing rooms: 207 in 19 seasons

Player with whom he has been on the court the most times: Dirk Nowitzki (677 occasions)

8. Jamal Crawford

Teams he has played for: Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns

Classmates with whom he shared changing rooms: 206 in 19 seasons

Player with whom he has been on the court the most times: DeAndre Jordan (411 occasions)

9. Kurt Thomas

Teams he has played for: Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Seattle Supersonics, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers

Classmates with whom he shared changing rooms: 203 in 12 seasons

Player with whom he has been on the court the most times: Allan Houston (471 occasions)

10. Jeff Green

Teams he has played for: Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets

Classmates with whom he shared changing rooms: 203 in 12 seasons

Player with whom he has been on the court the most times: Kevin Durant (287 occasions)