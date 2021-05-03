Viñales starts as the fastest in the Jerez test

05/03/2021

On at 13:06 CEST

Less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the exciting Red Bull Grand Prix of Spain, the machines of MotoGP ™ have come out of the pitlane of the Jerez Circuit – Ángel Nieto for an important day of testing. The Jerez Official Test of this Monday, May 3, is a vital day for some factories of the queen category to find answers to the respective doubts that have emerged in the early stages of the season 2021.

For now the fastest on the track in the morning was Maverick Viñales (Yamaha), with a time of 1’37.135.HRCIn particular, you should continue working on your chassis of 2021, with Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda Team) taking advantage of crucial time on the track to fully adapt to the new RC213V. Meanwhile in KTM, the four men who pilot the RC16 from 2021 they hope to find the improvements that will allow them to return regularly to the top ranks of the premier class. The current World Champion, Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), has ensured that Suzuki will try to fine tune the ‘setup’ of the GSX-RR Facing the SHARK Grand Prix of France.

Jack miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) have joked that they expect Monday to be a quiet day, so that they can properly enjoy their victory on Sunday night. It will be necessary to see, that yes, if from Borgo Panigale they present or not any of their classic technical ‘surprises’.

Fabio Quartararo will skip the test to undergo a medical check-up after his arm problems during yesterday’s race in Jerez. The ‘Devil’ who had already undergone surgery for the so-called compartment syndrome in June 2019, the year of its premiere in the heavy motorcycle category, has traveled to France, where the doctors will do an MRI to decide whether to undergo surgery again, and, if you do, if you will do it immediately, attending the French Grand Prix to be held in two weeks.

Times at 12:00 h:

Maverick VIÑALES SPA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 1’37.135

Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 1’37.639

Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1’37.930

Joan MIR SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 1’37.936

Enea BASTIANINI ITA Avintia Esponsorama DUCATI 1’37.949

Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU HONDA 1’37.990

Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT YAMAHA 1’37.998

Pol ESPARGARO SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 1’38.137

Johann ZARCO FRA Pramac Racing DUCATI 1’38.154

Miguel OLIVEIRA BY Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1’38.219

Alex MARQUEZ SPA LCR Honda CASTROL HONDA 1’38.497

Jack MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 1’38.651

Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 1’38.680

Tito RABAT SPA Pramac Racing DUCATI 1’38.826

Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1’38.978

Valentino ROSSI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT YAMAHA 1’39.011

Iker LECUONA SPA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1’39.225

Luca MARINI ITA SKY VR46 Avintia DUCATI 1’39.275

Lorenzo SAVADORI ITA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini APRILIA 1’39.353