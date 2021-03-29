Viñales, leader four years later

03/29/2021

The athletes who win, those who aspire to the highest level and achievements in their disciplines, in their specialties, say that they have to have everything in its place, on and off the track, in boxing, in the ‘paddock’, in this case from MotoGP, to be able to do their job well.

There’s no doubt Maverick Viñales, which has been in the business for a lot of years Motorcycle World Championship (He debuted in Qatar-2015), which has always been, wherever he ran, one of the great favorites to victory, to chase the title, he has never had everything in place, either on or off the track.

Now there are those who say, including him, as he assured this when he made public his next paternity in the celebration of his first victory in the World-2021 (Raquel, his wife, is expecting a girl who will be named Girl), that ‘MVK’ He is facing the great opportunity of his life. One more.

Complete happiness

“When everything is fine around you, when you feel that you are surrounded by family, friends and the ideal team, you feel stronger than ever & rdquor ;, Viñales said before getting on the podium after hugging his father, Angel, with whom he has recovered a previously very distant relationship.

Viñales, who was able to reach the Sunday of Losail (Doha, Qatar) with the motorcycle ready without having had the help of his coach Esteban García, with a health problem already solved on Sunday, he felt very proud of having “completed a hard work in testing and training with a victory, the result more of my riding, which still leaves me more satisfied than anything else & rdquor; .

The new leader of Yamaha, who was placed, nobody knows if to motivate him, in the boxe next door to ‘Devil’ Fabio Quartararo (“Maverick has run today like an extraterrestrial & rdquor ;, said the Frenchman at the end of the race) and that he has already detached himself from the shadow of the mythical Valentino rossi, ‘descended’ by the signing of the tuning forks to the Petronas ‘satellite’ team, he already feels himself the leader of a factory that, to the satisfaction of the Roses pilot (January 12, 1995), changed to Jorge Lorenzo by the british Cal Crtuchlow as a test pilot. “This triumph is also Cal’s work, because now, with him as a tester, we know that what doesn’t work we don’t even have to try, it’s discarded and period & rdquor ;.

Of course, when we say that Viñales is always the favorite, it is because he has lost, in effect, a lot of opportunities to prove it. There are those who say that, in the past, we will see if also this year, he has always been obsessed with Marc Márquez or with being the ‘antiMárquez’. He has many reasons to be, of course, like the other 20 drivers on the grid.

Marquez’s domain

After four years, after five seasons, after 62 grands prix, Viñales has once again been the leader of the MotoGP World Championship. It had to pass all that time, so that ‘MVK’ Lead it World Ranking. In that period, that is, the last 62 great prizes, MM93 He has been the championship leader 43 times; Andrea Dovizioso, in 7, the same as Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir had enough to be 5 times leader, last year, to win the title.

The last time Viñales led the MotoGP World Championship was on June 11, 2017 after the Catalan Grand Prix. Two weeks later, in the ‘cathedral’ of Assen (Holland), the same day that Valentino Rossi achieved his last triumph until today, the 115, Viñales fell and ceased to be the leader until yesterday, after his magnificent, hard-working and authoritarian victory in the Qatari night.