Viñales breaks his relationship with Yamaha

06/28/2021 at 9:34 AM CEST

After the rumors that have run throughout the weekend of the Assen GP about a possible relationship between Maverick Viñales and Aprilia for next season, today Yamaha announced the separation of the Japanese brand with the Spanish rider for next season .

Through an official statement, Yamaha has expressed that they have reached a mutual agreement with Maverick Viñales to end his current 2021-2022 deal when the season ends. Viñales had a two-year contract with Lin Jarvis’s team, but following the rider’s request, Yamaha agreed to terminate his current two-year contract early. After five seasons together, Yamaha and Viñales will go their separate ways in 2022.

Viñales already expressed his dissatisfaction with the brand after finishing last in the German Grand Prix, and although in Assen it seemed he had options to win starting from pole, Quartararo He was far superior and was not satisfied with the result either. Despite the fact that the relationship is now taken with a grain of salt, both parties have agreed that they will do their best to achieve the best results this season and end the relationship in the best possible way.

“We are in the middle of our fifth season together and have achieved a lot over the years. After the German GP we had important discussions in Assen and came to the conclusion that it would be better for both parties to go their separate ways in the future. Yamaha will do its best, as always, to give all its support to Maverick and finish the season in the best possible way “he assures Lin jarvis in the statement.

For its part, Viñales has stated that: This relationship has been very important to me for the past five years and it is a difficult decision to go our separate ways. In these seasons together, we have experienced great achievements and difficult times. However, the underlying feeling is one of mutual respect and appreciation. I am fully committed and will strive to achieve the best results for the rest of the season “concludes the Spaniard.