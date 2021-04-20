Viñales and the ‘anger’ that makes him leave twitter

Apr 20, 2021 at 11:03 CEST

Maverick Viñales he said goodbye to the Portuguese Grand Prix with a huge disappointment, which still lasts for him. And it is that the controversy that he and his team leader Esteban García staged at the expense of the MotoGP VAR moved to social networks and the Yamaha, very angry, has ended up closing his twitter account.

It all started when the electronic system that determines the runway limits left Maverick without a quick lap in Q2 that would have earned him the front row of the grid. In the end, the one from Roses had to start from the fourth row and finished eleventh in the race.

Esteban García, assured before the cameras of DAZN that the electronic system had not been triggered and that it had been a commissioner who had made the decision. The motorsport.com portal echoed the news and confirmed that the decision to cancel Viñales’ return was based on the electronic system, which detected that he had stepped on the green zone.

A radio commentator even said that Maverick He had threatened Dorna, promoter of the World Championship, to leave the championship, which the pilot himself emphatically denied on his social networks: “Inventing things, what can I complain to Dorna if we all have to thank them for the great championship they do. What am I going to retire? Hahahaha, I’m not leaving here until I win. And no excuses, I tell the truth at all times & rdquor ;, he tweeted.

From here, the debate with his followers ‘heated up’ to such an extent that Viñales closed his account, in which he has 369,934 followers. “If you think that I am a missing person, perfect! Y If someone deserves my motorcycle to take it, I have no problem, I know where I am going to go and whatever the cost & rdquor;, launched the Yamaha one. “And if someone wants to criticize me, they should delete me from their Twitter account, otherwise I will delete my account, I have no habit of doing it. Thanks to those who support me, because I really appreciate it. A hug! & Rdquor ;, the Catalan concluded.