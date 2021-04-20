Vin Scully with his World Series ring is the best thing we’ve seen

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has the best bling of all now that he received his 2020 World Series ring.

It only took 32 years, but Vin Scully finally got to watch the Dodgers win another World Series.

He may not be the team broadcaster anymore, but he’s a valued member of the organization.

It’s only right that he got a World Series ring.

Scully showed it off on Monday, looking awesome at 93 years old.

The ring isn’t as great as Scully’s voice, but it’s close.

“Couldn’t wait to share this with all you. Thanks @Dodgers, ”Scully wrote on Twitter.

If you read that in his voice, you’re not alone.

Vin Scully deserves his World Series ring as the former voice of the Dodgers

Scully retired from broadcasting following the 2016 season. He served as the voice of the Dodgers for 67 years, beginning in 1949.

In the first two decades on the job, he was on hand as Los Angeles won four World Series titles. They added two more in the 80s, including 1988, when Scully produced his most famous call of Kirk Gibson’s unbelievable World Series home run.

But from 1988 on, the championship glory faded. The second half of Scully’s career featured plenty of on-field disappointment, though I have provided iconic commentary the whole way through.

Funnily enough, the Dodgers really came alive once Scully retired. They made it to the World Series in 2017 and 2018 but lost to the Astros and Red Sox. An early exit from the 2019 playoffs was just a dip in the road, at least. They rolled through the 2020 playoffs, ultimately defeating the Rays.

They’ll have the opportunity to add to Scully’s collection of rings this year. Los Angeles has the best record in baseball to start the 2021 season.